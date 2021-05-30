“He did a crazy professor experiment”

Pep Guardiola failed in the Champions League final. The coach opted for a very offensive lineup, without a defensive midfielder. Fernandinho and Rodri stayed on the bench. However, the ‘Guardiolada’ did not go as expected and Manchester City only shot once on goal throughout the game. Unsurprisingly, the reviews have not been long in coming. The major English and international newspapers charged hard against him. “Mad professor experiment” by Guardiola. This is the title of The Sun.

Another of the great British newspapers like The Guardian assures that “Guardiola found a new way to lose”, while Mirror attributes it to “An error in judgment by Guardiola”. There is no one who buys the idea proposed by the Manchester City coach, who has been criticized from all sides. “The eleven, ridiculous and reckless”, comments the Daily Mail. It could not be more forceful, although The Independent speaks of «Guardiola’s manic intensity». Ultimately the BBC highlights that it speaks of failure: “Guardiola, with a tactic that failed.”

With regard to the international press, major media such as Le Parisien stand out, which says: “Guardiola lost his bet” o L’Equipe: “The Grail for Chelsea”. In Italy, mention should be made of the two main sports newspapers such as Tuttosport and La Gazzetta dello Sport. The first one talks about KO: «Havertz KOs Guardiola“, While the second headlines:” Tuchel wins the duel against Pep. ” La Gazzetta is quite critical of the citizen coach and assures that he “continues to disappoint” in the Champions League. The City, another flop. We may be strict with a team for the first time in their history in the final, but City continue to disappoint in the Champions League.

In Germany Sport Bild stands out, whose pulse does not tremble to attack Guardiola after consuming a new failure in his career: King Kai! Havertz gives the boat to Tuchel and Chelsea ». On the other side of the ocean, two major newspapers stand out: Olé (Argentina) and Globoesporte (Brazil). “Guardiola’s plan did not go well”says the aforementioned Argentine media, while the Brazilian newspaper praises the Chelsea coach: “Tuchel’s tactical game ended Guardiola.”