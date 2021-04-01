“He deserves to win a lot of Ballons d’Or”

04/01/2021

On at 19:07 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Ukrainian coach, Andriy Shevchenko, highlighted the great projection of Kylian Mbappé in European football for Telefoot: “We know how fantastic he is. He has a great future. He is a boy who needs to win a lot of Ballons d’Or, because he deserves it.”.

Former AC Milan or Chelsea attacker managed to stop the PSG player in the opening match of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where Ukraine got a valuable draw against France by Didier Deschamps: “The key for us was not giving him space”.

An own goal by Kimpembe before reaching game time he neutralized Griezmann’s goal and right now that point is worth him to be in second position in Group D, which gives the right to play the repechage.

Season of consecration

Kylian Mbappé’s course is confirming what is expected of him. The Frenchman is leading PSG in all three competitions, where you have real options on all of them. With 30 goals this season, the attacker is the top scorer of the Parisian team and Ligue 1 with 20 goals. The best moment of his season is the hat-trick he achieved at the Camp Nou and which was key for Pochettino’s men to achieve the ticket to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Shevchenko, with the illusion of the Eurocopa

The coach, who took over the reins of the Ukrainian national team in 2016, faces the challenge of do a good job at the next Eurocup. Looking for a gap between the teams that attend the 2022 World Cup, the great objective of the former striker is take Ukraine as far as possible, where they face the Netherlands, the big favorites, North Macedonia and Austria in the group stage.