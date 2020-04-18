Micaela is 20 years old and recently received the news: The pediatrician who sexually abused her throughout her childhood – a neighbor and close family friend – had been sentenced to prison. Precisely for that –for its history, for knowing firsthand how an abuser operates– This time he broke the silence and asked for help immediately. So, in the middle of quarantine and barely detected the first signs, He denounced his grandfather for sexual abuse.

“I know how it starts, I knew what could come next if I kept quiet”, Micaela tells Infobae. It was on April 8 – almost three weeks after the start of the “total quarantine” – that Micaela wrote on Twitter: “Yesterday they abused me, I made the complaint, I asked for the exclusion and they did not want to give it to me until Monday to send the order (almost a week after the complaint). In the meantime, I have to be living there because I have to take care of my 81-year-old grandmother with an illness, while he goes through the house like nothing.

Then he threw the president in and wrote the word “help” At night he wrote again: “I have not yet received help from any superior. Please, I’m desperate”. The person Micaela denounced is the husband of her grandmother, in her 70s. Micaela had been living with him and her grandmother since the beginning of the quarantine. Already safe – forced by her parents to leave that house after the complaint – Micaela tells her story to Infobae.

Sexual abuse in childhood

Micaela believes that the abuse may have started earlier but her earliest memory is of when she had 4 years. The pediatrician was a close friend of his family – more than friends, in fact, because his son was married to Micaela’s aunt. Due to his medical status and the tranquility that family ties tend to give, he had earned everyone’s trust.

“I remember a Christmas at his house that got late and he went to bed me. He gave me little pictures and started to touch me. He returned to the dining room, where my mom and dad were, and immediately said that I was going to Bringing a juice, he went back into the room and touched me again. There was a wall away with my family. He had a court, he knew what he was doing, if you didn’t risk that, ”he continues. When she was grown up, Micaela confirmed that feeling that she was someone with experience when Other girls in the neighborhood told him that the same thing had happened to them.

“I remember going in his car ahead and having him touch my private parts. I was licking my body, He made me watch porn and told me that I had to learn because that was what we were going to do when we grew up.. I put my penis inside my mouth, I ejaculated on my clothes. “

Micaela started giving signs at home that something was wrong. “I didn’t sleep, I cried all the time, I cut my hair, they seized me and I hit myself, it hurt me. My psychologist says that it was the way to get rid of stress. Sometimes parents think they are whims but I had all that pain inside and I couldn’t get it out. “

When I was 11 years old the violence escalated: “A relative had died and my parents left us at his house. I always slept with my brother but he did not allow it. He left him sleeping in the living room and he took me to the room. Then he got up at dawn, climbed on me and tried to rape me. His wife did not get up to see what happened. Don’t you get up to see what happens when you hear a baby cry?

It was the last time though It took Micaela another two years to tell her parents what had happened to her. He was able to do this when he was 13, after seeing his abuser grope his cousin in public and become enraged to see outside what he had suffered in his own body. “I always thought, ‘I’m going to take this to my grave, nobody will ever know this.’ Luckily it was not so. When I could tell, I felt a giant backpack that had fallen off my back, “he continues.

Together with their parents, they filed a complaint at the San Justo Women’s Police Station, “and then they had years of court and trial.” But in 2018 and after the arrival of a new judge – “who even apologized to me for all those years in which nothing was done” – her abuser was sentenced to almost 11 years in prison.

Sexual abuse during quarantine

In February of this year Micaela told her story publicly for the first time. It was on her Instagram account, after uploading a photo of her when she was little. “This beautiful, smiling babe was being abused by a 60-year-old man (…) I watch my videos as a child and even I am surprised how I had to force myself to be strong instead of worrying about playing dolls.”

From that moment on, Micaela began to have contact with many girls who wrote to tell her that the same thing had happened to them. It was no longer just his own story: the starting points were generally repeated. Also the way in which abuses are growing by dripping, from obscene comment to physical contact, in the same way that happens with femicides: murder is the tip of the iceberg, below there are often years of psychological violence, among other forms of violence. I was accompanied and had gotten justice but the consequences on mental health were still there.

“I had depression, anxiety, panic attacks. I didn’t feel like anything. That greatly affected living with my family, “he continues. That is why, a little over a month ago, Micaela went to live at the house of her grandmother and grandmother. “I left to be calm and it ended up being worse.”

According to her complaint, a week after arriving and already in quarantine, they had to admit her grandmother, who had high blood pressure. “I went to get her hygiene items and found a lot of written papers. “‘The time has come, you are sick,’ ‘you will not stop telling me’, ‘You made me unfaithful, I will never forgive you.'” I started talking to family members who had grown up in that house and one of them said to me: ‘What are you doing there? Go now ’”. Crying – according to her account – she told him that she had been abused.

But Micaela had left her parents’ house angry, so she thought she could not return. In a few days her grandmother was discharged. “For two weeks I didn’t say anything. Many told me ‘Think about your grandmother, this is going to finish killing her’. That is one of the greatest fears that victims of violence have: to harm those who find out. ” It makes sense, considering that 75% of abuses against children and adolescents are committed by family members, not by strangers.

“Until the obscene comments. He asked me ‘what are we going to eat?’ And then he said: ‘Do you like sausage? Too bad I don’t have milk. ’ The second time, one day when my lips were painted brown, he said, “You are waiting to be raped.” Until one night I went to the fridge to get the water bottles, he stood up and gave me a hard spanking and put his hand into my vagina. I was in shock”.

Say what she bathed several times, she felt dirty, who called her ex-boyfriend: “It made me react. That’s when I realized. What would I expect, to be raped? If I already know how this begins. I could not wait any longer”. Then she called her parents, “I felt like I was not going to be able to tolerate such a situation again.”

He made the complaint at the police station for women. “They told me that if something happened to me, I would call 911 and that I had to ask for a home exclusion in my area. I went to the Laferrere police station. It was Friday, they told me to come back on Monday and they clarified that it was not ‘that easy’, that there was no judge on duty, that it was Easter and they couldn’t solve it quickly ”. It was after that response that he wrote the beginning tweet.

Among other feminist activists, Silvina Perugino, Provincial Director of High Risk Situations and Critical Cases of the Ministry of Women, gender policies and sexual diversity of the province of Buenos Aires, contacted her. As they explained to Infobae Sources from the ministry, among other actions, submitted a report to the Ministry of Security detailing the treatment that Micaela received at the police stations when she went to denounce.

They also immediately contacted the prosecutor in the case that already took statements to the whole family by video call and made victimological reports (the first expert reports) with the same system. So, La Matanza prosecutor number 3 is already investigating an alleged crime of sexual abuse. The home exclusion request, however, has no chance of succeeding because it can only be requested by a person living together. In this case, Micaela returned to her parents’ house and they agreed to have someone else take care of the grandmother’s care – who is part of the “risk group” – during the quarantine.