He denies having targeted him, Enrique Guzmán against Pablo Moctezuma

After the situation that Enrique Guzmán is facing thanks to the controversy that was generated with his granddaughter Frida sofia, who accused him of having touched her improperly five years ago many more issues have arisen around the family.

And one of the topics is about his daughter Alejandra Guzmán who also joined in and assures that the plague interpreter is a man who could become v * olento, remembering the time when the famous rocker had a very specific disagreement with the ex partner from Alejandra, Paul Moctezuma, in which a @rma was involved.

According to information that emerged during a interview granted to Program Today, the singer defended his way of seeing things and assured that he would only be aggressive if the situation warranted it.

He defended himself saying: “Before I was very vindictive and I did react very aggressively to attacks, but to an attack […]It may have been violent, I think not enough to rape a 5-year-old girl ”.

He also recounted what happened with Alejandra Guzmán’s ex-partner and said: “If I was armed, I could have pointed her out, but she never came out, the girl (Alejandra Guzmán) came out later, and then I got her in the car and took her in. I wore it when he hit her, because she was beaten, if it came out, she took the p * stola out, of course! And yes, very v1olento, yes, of course! But it didn’t come out, (Alejandra) told me, come on dad, that he He also brings (p * stola), and I ‘well, let’s go’, but I didn’t see it ”.

After this interview with the 78-year-old artist, he assures that if Alejandra were going through a complicated situation, she would act in the same way:

“Sure! It could have happened, if I was defending my daughter, and I’ll do it again if it happens tomorrow, I do it, how could it not? But it didn’t happen, we didn’t get to that, the man never came out, of course I was going to defend my daughter! She was all beaten and bathed in black and with one eye so fat, and she had just been beaten by him, she did not come out. There was no violence with him, but there would have been, I can offer you that! ”.

In addition, Enrique Guzmán stressed that at this time it is not within his plans to reach a reconciliation with Frida Sofía, and he is willing to go to jail if what his granddaughter says is proven, but otherwise, the one who should go to prison is the daughter of La Guzmán.

“Unfortunately he will not reach a good port because I am not going to see his face again, I do not want to see it again. Right now and never again. What he did to me can’t be done, I don’t know where he came from […] Try it! And then I’ll go to jail, with great pleasure … or you go to jail, and that’s how it goes … I’m ready (for whatever comes) “, he concluded.

