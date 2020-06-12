In recent days the universe of Harry Potter has been involved in the scandal, this after the famous writer JK Rowling made some controversial statements showing his rejection of the trans community, something that caused a long chain of disqualifications, adding to this list actors in this franchise such as Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne, Emma Watson and Jonathan Van NessBut recently another member of these films spoke about it and Evanna Lynch defended JK Rowling.

Through her social networks, the writer JK Rowling had caused controversy that outraged a large number of people, including fans of her series of books, since she was against the trans community, something that revived previous comments, since It was not the first time that he showed this type of ideas.

After the actors in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga showed their discontent with these words, Evanna Lynch defended JK RowlingAlthough she affirmed that her statements were not correct, she assured that the English writer was generous and affectionate, in addition to having great admiration for her:

“Feeling that you don’t fit in or that you are not accepted for who you are are the worst and loneliest feelings that a human can experience and I will not help marginalize trans women and men anymore. I applaud the immense courage they show by hugging and I think that We should all listen to their stories, especially since it’s Pride Month. Personally, I don’t think Twitter is the right place to have this complex conversation and we should be reading articles and memoirs, listening to podcasts and having long-term conversations. irresponsible to discuss such a sensitive topic on Twitter through fragmented thoughts and I wish Jo didn’t. As Jo’s friend and admirer, I can’t forget how generous and loving she is. “

Despite not showing that she supports these controversial words and being against discrimination, the comments of the young actress did not end up pleasing fans, so she received divided comments, from thanking her support for the LGBT community, to reproaches for showing admiration for the writer.