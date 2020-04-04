Reggaetonera Karol G is living with her future husband, the ‘King of Trap’ Anuel AA and her new puppy, Goku. Not only did they bring out a new song together, recorded at home, but the artist from ‘Tusa’ organizes her soon return to the stage. See what they want to see her with!

A few days ago, the reggaetoneros Karol G Y Anuel AA They released a new song, which they wrote and filmed in their home.

It is called ‘Follow’, No. 9 in YouTube trends, with more than 10 million views. Have you heard it yet?

Undoubtedly, the theme song will be incorporated into the future repertoires of Anuel AA and Karol G. Fans can’t wait to see them together again on stage.

For this reason, the followers of the couple of singers shared one of the artist’s favorite outfits: Mommy, that’s exploding!

A ruffled blouse and hyper tight shorts, both in white, along with wavy blonde hair, make Karol G a human barbie. I hope everything happens soon!

