He cuts his nails for the first time in 30 years



Ayanna Williams’ name is written in the Guinness Book of Records.

Photo: GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS / RIPLEY’S BELIEVE IT OR NOT! / Courtesy

Those who are obsessive with the subject of beauty and personal hygiene, cannot bear no Cutting the nails in a long period of time.

If you are one of those, imagine what it means to not cut your nails for more than 30 years.

That’s what he did a Texas woman named Ayanna Williams, who until a few days ago held the Guinness World Records (GWR) title for having the longest fingernails in the world.

Ayanna decided not to cut her nails for more than 3 decades, which led them to measure 733.55 centimeters (24 feet 0.7 inches), a measure that was also endorsed by Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

Finally, the woman decided to cut them with the intention of starting a new chapter in her life.

His nails, which broke records, they will now be immortalized with the updated record title in the new display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Orlando Odditorium.

“It will feel like I am a wax of myself. Even if it’s just my nails, it will be amazing. Can’t wait to see that!… Guinness World Records and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! they are dedicated to that. I’d rather have them than anyone else. And one thing, it is history for my children and my grandchildren. It’s very exciting! ”Ayanna said.

The woman is happy that her nails will be showcased.

Ayanna, who felt mixed emotions from cutting her nails, first achieved the Guinness World Record title in 2017, when her nails reached a total of 576.4 centimeters, in both hands.

Prior to the emotional procedure, Dr. Allison Readinger, a Board Certified Dermatologist, measured her nails and found that they had grown substantially since the 2017 record title certification.

Ayanna’s nails reached an incredible 13 inches in her right hand and 15 inches in her left hand, bringing the total length of her nails to 3 inches. After the cut, Ayanna expressed instant relief on her thumb and knuckles.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! will preserve and display these nails, officially certified by Guinness World Records, to honor Ayanna’s incredible efforts and inspire generations to visit the exhibit, beginning Friday, April 9.

She is encouraging the next longest nail enthusiast to make history and pursue a record title. “Do whatever you want! Let everyone be themselves. If you want to grow your nails, do it! Ayanna adds.

It may interest you:

How to remove gel polish without damaging your nails

4 keys to make your nails grow stronger and faster