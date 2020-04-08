A car collector lost control of his Mirage GT on Tuesday

After hitting a parked car, he fled the scene and hit three others

An exclusive Gemballa Mirage GT has passed a better life after starring in a resounding accident on the streets of Manhattan in New York on Tuesday. The driver lost control of his 650 horses for unknown reasons and crashed into other cars parked on the side of the road, then fled and crashed again. If it had not been for the quarantine in which the Big Apple lives, this incident could have been settled with human victims.

The Mirage GT is a sports car based on a Porsche Carrera GT, which gives a twist to get a sportier preparation. Its engine gains 50 horsepower to reach 650 and its top speed exceeds 335 km / hour. It is an exclusive creation, since there are only 25 units like the one that has starred in this story.

Drivers of this type of vehicle are especially careful, but Ben Chen, a car collector and owner of this particular vehicle, is seen not to have had his best day. The accident occurred at 07:30. He fled the scene with the damaged car and then hit three other vehicles before finally stopping. Now he is under police arrest.

“At 07:30 hours on April 7, 2020, the police officers have responded to an accident near West 44 Street and 11 Avenue, within the perimeter of the Midtown North Precint,” reads the crowded police officer, whom The Drive has been accessed.

“When they arrived on the scene, officers noted that the sole occupant of the Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT was a 33-year-old man. He was in a conscious state.”

“The investigation has revealed that the driver of Car 1 hit the rear of Car 2, which was empty and parked. He then fled south on 11 Avenue and proceeded to hit Car 3, Car 4 and Car 5 in near West 44 Street, where your car has stopped. ”

It is still unknown why he lost control of the Mirage GT, although the first video suggests that he may have suffered a sudden puncture or underestimated the 650 horsepower of his engine. Did you want to brave them? In the United States, fines for speeding have increased by 18% because the roads are now empty, so it is not ruled out that Chen wanted to leave his mark on Manhattan.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.