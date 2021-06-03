He couldn’t take it anymore! WhatsApp will not change if you do not accept the conditions | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that the famous app WhatsApp will not change anything if you do not accept the new conditions, for now, because it probably got tired of the complaints made by its millions of users around the world.

As you may recall, this is the second time that the company has been forced to back down due to pressure from users, groups and administrations.

And it seems that global criticism, the transfer to other messaging options such as Telegram or Signal, the mistrust of various institutions or even the action of some countries seem to have borne fruit.

Well, Facebook announced this past Monday that it renounces limiting the functionalities of WhatsApp customers who have not accepted its new terms and conditions.

The company had set the limit to do so on May 15, after having been forced to delay the entry into force for four months due to the wave of criticism against the platform at the beginning of this year.

Thus, giving the approval to these new terms means accepting that the application shares certain data with Facebook, the parent company of the messaging service, and that in turn Facebook can do business with them.

Facebook and its affiliate back down weeks after defusing their initial threat to delete the accounts of those who did not accept the conditions.

Given the recent discussion with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make it clear that we currently have no plans to limit the functionality of WhatsApp to those who have not yet accepted the update, ”said a company spokesperson on Monday.

“Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the upgrade, as well as when people decide to use relevant optional features. […]. We hope that this approach reinforces the option that all users have to interact or not with a business, ”the company said.

It should be noted that WhatsApp announced at the beginning of January that the user who does not accept the new conditions of use, which include a new policy on the data that the application collects about users and their treatment, would risk the deletion of the account.

The barrage of criticism and massive leaks to other applications forced the company to rethink the decision and postponed the update until May 15.

In February, the company reported that, in any case, it would not delete accounts and that it would launch periodic reminders to users, limiting some available functions.

And in fact at the beginning of this month, WhatsApp changed its criteria again and warned that those who did not accept the new update, even if they were in the EU, would gradually begin to have a limited service.

For example, they could not access their chat list when opening the application and after a few weeks “of limited functionality”, the situation of the user who had not accepted would be complicated.

You will not be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone, ”the company explained at the time.

In the end, users would have to accept the new conditions or they would not be able to use WhatsApp “at all”. Now all these threats are deactivated by the company itself.

In addition, the company has reminded at all times that the new conditions will not have practical effects on the privacy of residents of a member country of the European Union, since the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD) prevents data from being shared. WhatsApp with Facebook.

Despite this, concerns about security and the recent changes imposed by Facebook in the terms of conditions of the messaging platform have led various institutions of the European Union to decide to migrate part of their communications to Signal, a rival US company , which they consider safer.