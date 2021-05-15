He couldn’t stand his own medicine: DarkSide, the group that hacked the pipeline network, stopped operating after being hacked

15 minutes. DarkSide, the group of hackers accused of hacking the largest network of oil pipelines in the United States, has stopped operating, two US cybersecurity companies said on Friday.

According to the companies FireEye and Intel 471, DarkSide told its affiliates on Thursday that it will stop offering “ransomware” programs to carry out cyberattacks, in which information is hijacked in exchange for a reward.

Darkside explained that a “public” part of its infrastructure was “altered” by a law enforcement agency that it did not specify, Intel471 said on its website.

According to that source, the group’s blog, the website it used to collect the ransoms, and the network it used to host the stolen data have allegedly been seized by the authorities, while its cryptocurrency funds have been extracted from a “unknown account”.

To compensate its collaborators, Darkside has promised to provide them with “decryption tools” so that they can access the data of the companies targeted by its cyberattacks, which have not yet paid ransoms.

And it gave them the freedom to contact those companies whenever they wanted, apart from offering the help of their “support service.”

Attack from Eastern Europe

It is not uncommon for groups that carry out cyberattacks with “ramsonware” to dismantle and appear later under another name.

The FBI on Monday indicted Eastern Europe-based Darkside as responsible for hacking into the pipeline network operated by Colonial.

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that the cyberattack came from Russia, although he ruled out that the Moscow government was behind it.

Colonial’s network, some 5,500 miles long, carries 45% of the eastern US fuel supplies.

Colonial announced Wednesday that it was resuming pipeline operations, although it would take days to return to normal.

According to data on Friday from the Gasbuddy.com app, gas stations in 15 states across the country, plus the District of Columbia, were experiencing fuel shortages.

The most impacted area is the District of Columbia, with 81% of its service stations affected. Followed by North Carolina, with 65%; South Carolina, with 48%; Georgia, with 45%, and Maryland, with 39%.