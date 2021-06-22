He could sue Diego Boneta, actor of Luis Miguel: La Serie

Could sue Diego Boneta actor of Luis Miguel: The Series | Instagram

The actor Diego Boneta is in the middle of a strong controversy after the actor, Martin Bello, pointed out in a publication that he could sue him for the injuries he causes after a scene.

Martín Bello, who in Luis Miguel: The Series, gives life to “Uncle Tito“(Luis Rey’s brother), father of the so-called” Sol de México “, revealed to a well-known publication that he had been a victim of Diego Boneta.

Martín Bello reiterated that he will take legal action against the Mexican for attacking him during a scene from “Luis Miguel: The series“This was added to an unjustified dismissal, he told TvyNovelas magazine.

I’ve been playing Uncle Tito since the first season. Then, in the second part of the story, I appear in the first chapter explaining what happened with Marcela Basteri and, suddenly, my character was cut off because I was supposed to continue in the project, ”Bello told the publication.

According to the publication, Martin would seek compensation for damages after the injuries, bruises and contractures that the Mexican actor and singer would leave him at the time of recording one of the physical fight scenes during the second season.

Regarding the injuries, the Spaniard narrated: “This was in the scene in which I told Luis Miguel (Diego Boneta) what happened with his mother. We had rehearsed the scene, but in the end, Diego Boneta liked me for real and sent me to the hospital. ”

In the same way, Martín Bello pointed out that Boneta attacked him in the face and neck. “Yes and the back. It is that they cut the scene, but imagine that we repeat it 10 times.”

When I finished the scene I went to my camper, and when I took off my clothes I saw the bruises, I immediately went to make-up so that they could see me, I told them what this boy did to me in the scene, and they did not give credit to what I had past.

That night I couldn’t sleep from the pain. When this happened I told Diego to invite me to dinner and we could arrange it, but he was not capable of even that; what I asked for was tacos, I was not asking for something ostentatious.

In the same way, he shared that the doctor they hired for the series recommended that he go to the hospital and the expenses of the physiotherapy he underwent were covered by the production, but he had to return to Spain so they no longer wanted to be responsible .

I had to go to the doctor because I am very ill, I have a report explaining the injuries that may remain. They have been giving me aggressive treatment on my neck to heal my injuries, ”he added.

For this reason, the actor will initiate a legal process against the production and the actor wishes to compensate him for all the expenses arising from the injuries.

In the same way, he shared that he is receiving legal advice, since he also points out that he is saddened by the bad image that is being created about him

My lawyer is watching it against everyone. But I am not looking for money, I have not been an ambitious person, all my colleagues know it. I have not been demanding at all and what is happening causes me a lot of sadness because they are creating an image of me that is not true …

An actor for more fame and followers he may have, he cannot do what he wants, he is not worth it. I feel very affected psychologically and Netflix Mexico has not done anything, that is why I had to seek support from Netflix Spain, he concluded.

