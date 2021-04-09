The president of the General Council of the Judiciary, Carlos Lesmes, tried to go unnoticed this Tuesday in the queue of more than a kilometer and a half that was formed at the Isabel Zendal Nurse Hospital to receive the covid-19 vaccine. The highest judicial authority in Spain appeared dressed and protected by a bodyguard and joined as one more the swarm of thousands of people who received the dose of AstraZéneca.

The point is, Lesmes thought twice about his opinion on the mass vaccination system. “I suppose he could organize himself a little better,” Lesmes replied when asked at Zendal. In line, many citizens complained about the process; that the appointment time was not respected and that they had to travel dozens of kilometers to be vaccinated in Zendal when there are health centers and hospitals near their homes.

However, Lesmes qualified his words when asked again after his security team interrupted the conversation with The HuffPost: “I guess that’s the best way to do it. It is being done in many countries to use wide spaces for vaccination ”. When this newspaper identified him, Lesmes confessed that he had been in the queue for around 40 minutes and that he had come directly from the CGPJ headquarters, very close to the Plaza de Colón.

“It has the advantage that we are walking almost all the time and it is a pleasant way to queue, which is when you are walking all the time. It seems that it goes with agility for the many people who are here, “he said. Lesmes received an SMS last week with the exact date and time and of vaccination. The president of the General Council of the Judiciary recognizes that he did not know …

