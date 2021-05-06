He could end up in the hospital! Raúl Araiza had a risky visit

He could end up in hospital! Raúl Araiza had a risky visit | Instagram

Tremendous scare! Poor Raúl Araiza expressed in his Instagram stories that he had a very risky visit in his room and could have sent him to the hospital. The beloved driver of the Hoy Program shared images of the visit on Instagram and surely no one will want to give him asylum.

The Negrito He got a tremendous scare when he went to his room in the middle of the locations of La Desalmada and described a large scorpion near him, he said he was about to step on it! Raúl Araiza Herrera shared the recording in which you can see the animal very close to him and his shoes.

You’re going to be my best friend, why, because it can’t be that this is in my room, I mean, I’m not going to sleep with that m … I wanted to go to the toilet but no … a signature and If I signed him ?, Negro Araiza can be heard on the recording.

The handsome actor pointed out that he greatly refuses to share a room with the scorpion; and even requested asylum in the description of its publication.

I don’t know about you but I’m not going to share a bed with this guest, Netaaaa I almost stepped on it …. someone who made me purple plissss ☠️ #enlocacion # ladesalmada .

The publication made 14 hours ago has exceeded 8 thousand reactions on the famous social network and the comments did not wait for the dear Negrito; The laughing emojis were a constant and her co-star, Verónica Jaspeado, showed her concern by being a room above the one of Raul Araiza.

Do not stain, do not stain, do not stain and I in the room above yours wtf !!!!!.

The celebrities did not take long to react either and some Internet users told Raúl that it was normal for them to appear at their homes and even, someone else shared that he has been prey to them 11 times, the last 5 no longer reacted to him.

The son of Norma Herrera often shares his experiences during the recordings of the telenovela starring Livia Brito and José Ron, something that his followers greatly appreciate since they know a little more about the work behind the scenes; in addition to the excellent sense of humor that Araiza has when sharing his images.

Just a few days ago he shared that in the middle of the recordings there was hail and others and he even got romantic with another man by assuring, being afraid of the rain and the fall of the Sun.