He confesses that he has been hiding for 10 years that he won the lottery

A 67-year-old man has publicly confessed, although keeping his identity anonymous, having won a decade ago more than 55 million dollars (46.4 million euros) in the lottery in California (United States) and hiding it from family and friends all the time. In his confession he also explains the reasons why he decided not to tell anything.

This confession has taken place on the MarketWatch portal, where the journalist and columnist specialized in personal finance Quentin Fottrell offers advice to those who ask for it. He is the one to whom someone signing as ‘Discreet Lottery Winner’ has addressed the letter published a few days ago. In the text, he explains that he won the award about 10 years ago and that he kept it a secret. He did not tell his deceased parents, or his sister.

Despite the millions in his bank account, account that has kept “a low profile”. He bought a house, which he said he rented, and a “new truck.” The question posed by Fottrell is whether he was wrong “by not telling anyone.” He admits that he knows that his parents would not have asked him for anything, but he does not think the same of his sister. “He would have told me to donate half to his church. I have not donated money to anyone or any organization. I also don’t believe in lending money to friends and family, no matter what. If it did, it would be ruined, “he says.

Add his age and that he is “very comfortable” with the life he leads without great expense or anyone in his charge. Regarding his sister, he points out that if he has not shared his money with her, it is because “I don’t like her or her husband, and I haven’t talked to her in over 10 years. ” What’s more, he trusts that he doesn’t even know where he lives and comments in passing that “he tried to do horrible things to our parents” and he put an end to it.

That said, he insists on ask if you were wrong not to share the news of the award with anyone. In his response, Fottrell informs him that despite his efforts not to report his millionaire status in recent years, “California is one of more than half a dozen states that prevent lottery winners from maintaining total anonymity and the names of the lottery winners are part of the public record. ” So, unless you have a very common real name, he tells you that “unscrupulous media and financial advisers have contacted previous lottery winners.”

Beyond that, in his long answer he adds evaluations such as that “money does not change who you are”, but that it “can change the perception that others have of you”. Also that with it you can buy many things, but not “authentic relationships with friends and neighbors, and you can not buy more time on the planet.” For all that, he values ​​that he sees “nothing wrong with living your life the way you want to live it and resisting the urge to share the news with anyone, even and especially with your family.”

As an “unsolicited” suggestion, as he himself points out, he points out that if he decides to sit down and study with a financial advisor what to do with his fortune, he may be able to determine what causes are important to him. He suggests, given what he tells of his parents and his sister, elderly victims of some kind of abuse.

