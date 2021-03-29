He confesses !, Eduardo Santamarina came to work drunk | Instagram

The dear Juan Querendón, or rather, Eduardo Santamarina confessed to Yodi Rosado and revealed in an interview that he had “hit rock bottom”; To say for the handsome actor, he came to work drunk or hungover.

The husband of Mairyn villanueva He accepted that he had very bad moments with drinking and that he reached rock bottom; fortunately he got out of that situation. Eduardo Santamarina pointed out that youth helps a lot and makes people believe that everything is fine, even if nothing is.

The Mexican actor starring in Velo de Novia said that his situation was untenable and that he even came “live” to work, drunk or already hungover; situation that he believed was not obvious. The ex of Itatí Cantoral indicated that sometimes he continued drinking in his dressing room in order not to feel the ravages of the hangover.

It may interest you: Raúl Araiza, the new listed bachelor of the Hoy Program

When I started working as an actor in Televisa … it began to affect my calls because it was already raw, you become so cynical that you arrive, and the youth helps a lot, live.

Despite the fact that the also television presenter thought that he could do everything, his drinking problem began to give him problems in his professional life. On one occasion, he arrived at the forum and wanted to record, they cut, but he insisted on recording and they cut again, Santamarina couldn’t even speak, the dialogues were not understood.

In a novel I was fart, and according to me it was not noticeable, but I could not speak, and they sent me to court, they asked me if I could and I said that of course, we went back and again, cut, until the producer Lucero Suárez arrived She was a psychologist by profession, and I thought ‘she’s going to make a mess of me’, but she told me ‘go home and we’ll talk tomorrow, Lalo confessed.

Who was part of Members on Air He indicated that he did all kinds of things to try to hide his problem, perfumes, gum and others were his accomplices; but he was so “duped” with the drink that whatever he did, his scent made it evident.

It may interest you: I do not regret it: Luis Miguel’s father, Luis Rey, recorded audio

It was terrible because you also brush your teeth, take a bath, a lot of perfumes, chewing gum, but you smell … and you smell from here to there, added the actor.

Eduardo Santamarina He shared that he had strong problems due to his situation and it was when his first child was born that he decided to give up drinking forever. The beloved television host confessed that this problem also took him away from his father, who left as a result of cirrhosis.

Santamarina not long ago was part of Members to the Air along with the beloved hosts of the Hoy Program Raúl Araiza, Paul Stanley and Jorge Van Rankin. Eduardo Santamarina stood out for his sincerity and fluency when talking about quite compromising topics.

In his role as a host, the Televisa heartthrob allowed his followers to know more about him; between that, that lowering the pants is not a problem at all. In one broadcast, the On-Air Members were asked how difficult it was for them to shed any garment. The actor did not hesitate to lower his pants; However, no matter how hard they insisted, his shirt was never removed.

It may interest you: “I fainted horrible”: Is Cynthia Rodríguez pregnant?

On the other hand, Paul Stanley, Mauricio Mancera and Jorge Van Rankin did not think twice to retire the shirt and show that this is not a problem for them, what was a problem is that Pedro Prieto was there, who definitely captured all of them. the glances with his well strengthened abdomen.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Although the hosts did a program where they talked about the departure of Santamarina and Mauricio Mancera, some time later, the former host of the Hoy Program revealed that he was fired from the broadcast, since they wanted to have new faces; failing that, Yordi Rosado joined the Air Members.