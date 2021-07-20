He complains about one of the waiters and the restaurant owner wins everyone over with his answer

Review directed to a restaurant. (Photo: TWITTER I’M A WAITER)

The reviews that users leave on Google are a genre unto themselves. In this type of comments there is everything: from respectful people who criticize so that the business can improve to those who go directly to make blood.

The following criticism does not fall into either of the two previous camps. A diner has defined his visit to a restaurant as a “null experience” and has highlighted the “bad manners of the curly-haired boy” whom he has defined as “an insider.”

“So we will not go again. We will not recommend it either, ”says this good man.

A review to which the business owner has responded with a sense of humor, who has regretted the bad experience “even if it was not in his restaurant.”

How do you know? Because they don’t have any waiter with curly hair “or hair in general.” To correct the error, he has kindly asked the diner to verify in which restaurant he had the bad experience in order to leave the complaint there.

Finally, he has urged you to go to his restaurant where he will be treated well and thanked him for deleting that review “that does not belong to this establishment”.

The specialized account Soy Camarero has collected this funny misunderstanding on its Twitter and Instagram profiles.

