A great economic impact is what owners of some restaurants in Mexico City foresee due to the order to close their establishments due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left death, contagions and large losses in its wake.

In accordance with Francisco Fernández Alonso, national president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac), several establishments in the restaurant sector have been affected by the abrupt and unexpected reduction in customers.

After the threat of the coronavirus in the country, which has already left 29 deaths to date, and due to the sanitary emergency that was decreed yesterday by the General Health Council, Canirac announced that all restaurants in Mexico City must close.

The move could bring establishments to the brink of collapse due to the lack of financing that maintains them. In CDMX there are about 45,000 food establishments which also supports the economy of its workers.

Alejandra Boites, owner of the restaurant El Sazón de los Boites, Located in the Iztapalapa delegation, he commented to Infobae Mexico that the situation is critical, to the extent that apart from closing his business, they also suspended home deliveries, since he did not even go out to invest again.

“I tell you with sadness, but above all with uncertainty because we do not know what will happen with our seasoning ”.

He Seasoning of the Boites It is a beautiful place, which four brothers decorated and invested in the business, giving prestige and successfully running the Mexican food place for a long time.

Alejandra Boites tells that they were very successful for many weeks, until the coup coronavirus, that has affected various shops and establishments nationwide, It was deteriorating sales and taking out more than 10,000 pesos every weekend (Saturday and Sunday), now they no longer have even to buy the essentials.

“We decided to close this weekend that passed, because since the previous weekend we only sold food at home or by delivery applications, but sadly sales plummeted to 85% ”, Ale said.

Likewise, he explained that they come from a family dedicated to the business, so other relatives live the same situation.

“The grandparents’ business is one taqueria also in the mayor’s office Iztapalapa. He has more than 50 years there, but there the thing is more complicated ”.

Ale revealed that in this case it does directly affect at least 20 families, who work hand in hand with the grandparents’ business.

“Although they give employees work, it is in a tertiary way, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain this situation and now with the sale only to carry, it is even more complicated,” he described.

For his part, the Canirac president He said that around 280,000 employees will not have the same income indefinitely.

The situation is worrying, since according to the Canirac, could lead to a series of mass layoffs and dozens of families will be affected, as the restaurant industry in the capital is made up of small and medium-sized companies.

Fernández Alonso reiterated that as of this Wednesday there should no longer be any open establishment, although they could work for the take-away service; however, the picture is the same.

For his part, Marco Antonio Buendía, President of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) of Mexico City, stressed that the declaration of emergency will help reduce flare-ups; however, it will affect various businesses.

“It is a measure that protects the public and causes fewer infections and trying to eliminate this pandemic, but also with this measure of not selling to the general public and without support, the industry will definitely collapse,” he explained in an interview for the newspaper El Economista.

“Much of the industry restaurant in the capital is made up of micro, small and medium-sized companies and they do not have the capacity to face a crisis of a month. What worries us are our workers, we don’t want massive layoffs, ”he added.

In addition, he said that he is not against those measures, but they are looking for other types of support and not to leave the private sector alone.

“There really is a plan of the measures we have requested, they have been open to dialogue. All the businessmen are aligned that there is an extension of taxes, forgiveness of the same, we try to have credits through Nacional Financiera, we are asking for financial support, suspension of verifications. We hope that the government will take our side, we are the ones that generate the wealth and income, ”he asserted.

He also asked the restaurateurs to take care of themselves and encouraged them from the decisions they are making, as well as negotiations with the authorities, “so that this blow is the least hard in economic terms.”

“To the population, to all, I invite you to consume food in restaurants to take away, do not consume on public roads,” he reiterated.