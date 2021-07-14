He cherished freedom, but he will remain in prison; “Güero” Palma is reapprehended

The The Attorney General’s Office in Mexico imprisoned Héctor “El Güero” Palma Salazar this morning in the Altiplano Prison, after a federal court revoked his acquittal and ordered his arrest in the last pending process.

José Luis González, magistrate of the Fourth Unitary Court of Jalisco, based in Zapopan, considered that there are elements to continue a trial against the Sinaloan capo for his criminal activities from 1989 to 2000, confirmed ministerial authorities.

Martínez Hernández, defender of Palma, said that his client was transferred from the National Research Center, the place where he was rooted, at 11:40 p.m. yesterday, and entered the Altiplano at 12:40 a.m. this Tuesday.

On April 30, the Second District Court in Federal Criminal Proceedings of Jalisco, acquitted him of the crime of organized crime in the last trial he had opened in Mexico and after 26 years of imprisonment in the national territory and the United States.

The The FGR challenged this ruling before the Unitary Court, which was finally revoked yesterday, but at the same time he kept Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s compadre under root.

Last April, Palma was acquitted because the judge considered that the statements that incriminate him were not collected within the preliminary investigation of the case and the protected witnesses did not ratify his statements in the criminal proceedings against him, since they were never located.

According to the court, the Prosecutor’s Office only compiled sentences and statements from protected witnesses rendered in other investigations to prove the existence of the Sinaloa Cartel, but these statements were not completed either in the investigation or in the trial.

Some of the information that the witnesses contributed in different investigations related Palma to the seizure of 3,288 kilos of cocaine, on July 19, 1999, in Tecomán, Colima.

Also with the murder of the deputy director of the Judicial Police of Nayarit, Antonio Contreras, and his bodyguard José Cruz Guerrero, perpetrated on May 18, 1995, in that state.

Other accusations against “El Güero” are the seizure of a plane with 12 million dollars in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, on October 12, 1995, and the theft of drugs in the branch of the State Delegation of the PGR in San Luis Río Colorado, on May 21, 1997.

This shipment was stolen by Eduardo Barraza Gastélum, “El Pony”, supposedly on orders from Palma who sent him through José Ramón Laija Serrano, “El Colo”.

Of the aforementioned events, the double homicide in Nayarit was already the subject of a common jurisdiction trial, after Palma was deported from the United States in 2016 and was acquitted in that process.

The boss will now face this trial again for a crime that has only existed since 1996 and is not applicable to events prior to that year.

