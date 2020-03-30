Berlin artist trolls Google Maps, transforming perfectly empty streets into “virtual traffic jam”

The secret of the accuracy of real-time traffic applications (such as Waze, Google Maps, Maps and many others) lies, in large part, on geolocation (the fact of sharing the position of your smartphone, therefore yours ). Concretely: if you (and other users sharing their geolocation) move at 50 km / h on an artery where it took you less than two minutes to cover 500 m, Google Maps will understand that the traffic is fluid in your area. If it takes half an hour to travel the same distance to the same place, the street will appear in red in the application.

Obviously, this system has flaws. What did not fail to note the artist Simon Weckert, who lives in Berlin. He has in fact set out to cheat Google Maps by activating geolocation on no less than … 99 smartphones, which he transported in a small wheelbarrow through the streets of the German capital.

Result? The service obviously identified these devices as being located in cars. The streets appeared very difficult to access in the application, which redirected its users to other routes …

On his website, the artist describes this little trolling as a performance aimed at directly testing the quality of geolocation services. Given the speed with which the application reacted, we can say that it is a success.

“Through this activity, it is possible to change a” green “street into a” red “one, which has an impact on the real world by modifying the route of vehicles in order to avoid being stuck in traffic jams. maps based on Google simulations determine the actuality and the perception of physical spaces “, explains the Berliner.