He cheated on 35 women at the same time in order to get lots of “birthday” gifts

There are people who, unfortunately, are obsessed with finding love, which leads them to become victims of many who take advantage of the needs affective to obtain an economic benefit.

On the subject, we have as an example to a Japanese man, those who have been detained by the authorities of that country after being accused of having defrauded about 35 women, with which had a relationship with all of them at the same time.

The signal in question is called Takashi Miyagawa, He is 39 years old and according to the investigation of this case, the man would have carried out the deception to receive dozens of gifts by inventing to all that he had different birthdays.

Japanese man has been arrested after he got into 35 relationships at the same time in order to get gifts for fake birthdays. Takashi Miyagawa, 39, was detained after he conned 35 women by pretending that he was serious about them. pic.twitter.com/54VukyQqh3 – Time_India (@TIME_Asia_India) April 23, 2021

Takashi allegedly told a 47-year-old woman that her birthday was February 22, and then apparently told another 40-year-old victim that her birthday was in July. Miyagawa told a third woman, 35, that her birthday was in April, it is claimed.

But actually, his birthday is November 13, according to the police report.

The total of victims counted about the fraud committed by Miyagawa is 35, although it is not ruled out that there are some more out there.

The authorities indicated that Miyagawa received nearly $ 700 in birthday gifts from his 35 partners. Of the total, $ 150 destined for him to make an electronic purchase and the rest in cash and a suit valued at $ 250.

The Japanese would have met all his victims while working in a marketing company, where he sold hydrogen water showers and other products and the scammers were at some point his clients.

Despite all the accusations against him, the defendant did not want to give any kind of statement.

