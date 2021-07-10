He changed Luis Miguel, Erika Buenfil to record telenovela

Luis Miguel, Erika Buenfil changed to record telenovela | INSTAGRAM

One of the romances, of so many that he had Sun of Mexico, Luis Miguel, It was with Erika Buenfil who lately became more famous thanks to her excellent way of creating TikToks and recently it was also revealed that rejection to the singer just to be able to work recording a soap opera mexican.

That’s right, for the Mexican actress, her work was more important than interpreter of “when the sun heats up”, who several years ago became interested in the actress after I went to see him at one of his concerts, although everything was in a meeting of passions and a friendship with many Kisses Y cuddles.

Buenfil was in charge of telling this anecdote in one of the interviews of the Youtube from Yordi Pink, where he revealed to us how was his first date with Luis Miguel, which could have been prolonged but did not happen because he felt very responsible for his work and had to leave the singer without explaining what was happening.

The famous revealed that the singer was the one who sought her out to invite her to his presidential suite at a quite prestigious hotel in Monterrey, Nuevo León. The first thought that crossed her mind was if her br @ sier and her c @ lzón were combining at that precise moment, something quite important for her in such cases and much more with the Superstar with which he was going to be.

This was just a date that although it was full of romanticism, Adventure and passion ended up being just a friendship, although I clarify that he had a great time with the singer in the royal capital and they really enjoyed the suite room.

In his room they had a passionate encounter that did not last long thanks to his decision to return to the telenovela recordings.

“The next day it was all over they passed by me, yes i slept with him and the next day I didn’t see him anymore, I was doing a soap opera and I always go out with my things, there is another moment, but I have a call to attend to, always at the critical moment, I have that call ”, he commented with laughter.

“I woke up and told him I have to go.”

Erika Buenfil confesses that despite what I found him was quite passionate and very enjoyable, she enjoyed much more being able to sleep with one of the most famous singers in the world as well as having the opportunity to talk about the magical moment and realize where it is that it was.

After this, only their relationship was summed up, making friends, although there were kisses and all without compromise, some meetings in which they agreed to see each other in Acapulco.

The actress confessed that she does not consider him the perfect man in addition to considering that he was not his girlfriend but that they had something to do with clarifying that he is a gentleman.

He also revealed that he is a perfectionist person and very much practically following some perfect steps in plans of conquest and it always seems that he is recording a video clip for his songs.

A most satisfying experience for her that managed to convey a lot of emotion to all those Internet users who admire the singer and herself.