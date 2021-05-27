He changed his mind and was saved from dying on the Italian cable car

When a tragedy like the one that happened this weekend in Stresa (Italy), where a cable car cable break has caused 14 deaths and one serious injury, after a few days they usually come to light testimonials from people who were narrowly saved to increase the death toll. This is the case of Pierluigi Gorla, an Italian who has told La Stampa how changing his mind at the last minute could have saved his life. His initial plan for that Sunday was to take the bumpy cable car.

14 people died this Sunday in Italy after taking down the cabin of a cable car. (Photo: ALPINE RESCUE SERVICE / Handout via REUTERS)

Gorla had the ticket bought from the day before. In fact, he still keeps it and shows it to the reporters of the aforementioned Italian medium. He had bought it in advance, he explains, to avoid the queues. “It is not mandatory to take it the day you use it,” he explains.

His plan, as he had done so many times, was ride the cable car to Mottarone and then make the descent from the mountain through the forest by bike. He had done it many times before. However, on May 23 he changed his mind and, despite having bought the ticket, decided to stay to cut the grass. Asked later what he felt and thought when he saw the news of the accident, Gorla replies that “You cannot go against destiny.”

Another of those people who could have gone in that booth is the artist Adele Ceraudo. In his case, in fact, he got to ride the cable car and do the tour. But it was before the tragedy, which he learned about on the mountain through messages from some concerned relatives. From that day he remembers that after several days of bad weather, it was “a beautiful atmosphere” and that he was going with a group of friends and family on an excursion, as Leggo has reported.

In the same La Stampa video that collects Gorla’s testimony, we also hear that of Eduard Gabor, manager of a hotel in Stesa, who tells excitedly how the cable car is “one of the attractions” in the area and how common it is let your customers use it. In fact, he says there were some who “They took the cable car an hour before or two hours before with the bicycle”. “You cannot die for a weekend, something like this cannot happen,” he laments.

The investigation into what happened is progressing and this week they arrested three people. Of the 15 occupants in the cabin at the time of the accident, only one five-year-old boy, who was traveling with his parents, his little brother and his great-grandparents, has survived. He suffers multiple fractures, his prognosis is reserved.

