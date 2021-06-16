He chained himself in the Zócalo to report death threats

MEXICO CITY.- Desperate, a man decided to chain himself in front of the National Palace.

He came from the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl to report death threats against him and his family.

The problem arose as a result of the theft of a vehicle that was repaired by his brother and that the owner of the vehicle requested that the corresponding certificate not be drawn up.

He mentions that the authorities have ignored him, which is why he decided to chain himself in the Zócalo.

They are threatening us with death every day. In front of our house we have parked cars with tinted windows with people who are just seeing what time we enter and exit and what we do, “said Salvador Calderón, affected.

The man decided to demonstrate in his underpants and chain himself around the neck to the metal fences to be heard.

Citizen service personnel received a document and awaits a response that will provide security for him and his family.

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **