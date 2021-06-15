He celebrated like Maradona: Lionel Messi surpassed new records with his great goal against Chile

The genius who uses the ’10’ shirt in the Argentine National Team returned, Lionel messi left his mark at the premiere against a regular rival in America Cup: Chili. Collectively it was not the best debut, but the captain had the luxury of scoring a goal to remember and breaking new records in his career.

#America Cup 🏆 ⚽️ Tremendous Messi! The captain of @Argentina scored a great goal against Chile 👏🏼👏🏼 🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Chile 🇨🇱 # VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/kvViiLcoam – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 14, 2021

At minute 33, Messi parked behind the ball on a free kick that was scored at least two meters behind the crescent. He executed with the inner edge of his left boot to overcome the barrier and embed it in the upper left corner of Claudio Bravo.

He ran to celebrate as like himself Diego Armando Maradona because that night Conmebol paid tribute to ‘Pelusa’ prior to the game. I jump up and celebrate with my right fist to heaven.

From #Leo to #Diego: beautiful celebration of #Messi a la #Maradona with the #Argentina shirt. pic.twitter.com/MfOTFDjQlh – ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) June 14, 2021

With that goal from a free kick he surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo as the active player with the most goals from direct free kicks. The Portuguese has 55 and the Argentine reached 56.

It was also his 39th goal in official matches with the Argentine team and surpassed the 38 that Gabriel Batistuta had left. Now he is the leader in that line. With the Albiceleste he scored 73 goals in 145 games, 10 of them he did for the Copa América.

With 73 goals and 51 assists, Messi has participated in 124 goals directly for the Argentine national team. And in free throws he was four to equal Diego Maradona.

Diego made 61 in total, 55 in clubs and 6 with the national team. Leo reached 57, 50 did with clubs and 7 with the national team.