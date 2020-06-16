Carlos Sainz has congratulated his father for the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports and has joked that he can now retire quietly, although he doubts that he will, for his insatiable hunger for victories, a family thing.

“They have given the Princess of Asturias Award to my father. From here I want to send him a hug. I want to congratulate him for one more award to his record, for what is probably a unique recognition in Spain and in the world for athletes , for an award I think the most special and the one that I was most excited about for a long time, “Sainz shared on his social networks.

“As I told you a while ago, you can now withdraw calmly. Now yes, although I do not know why, I doubt if he does. He is still hungry, he is still eager and from here I wanted to send him a hug. A hug, dad , you deserve it, man. We know the illusion that makes you and the whole family, your friends, everyone, I am sure that we are super proud of you and you do not stop giving us joy lately so a hug and keep giving it hard “, has added Carlos Jr. to finish.

Princess of Asturias Award for Sports! Without words … you can’t be more proud of a parent. @CSainz_oficial, you are an example in everything you do … and a giant in sports. Thank you very much @fpa, I know you are very excited about this award! #Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/N7pJUO2ldT – Carlos Sainz (@ Carlossainz55) June 16, 2020

