He came from a country of risk and asked to leave the hotel quarantine to go home: a judge told him that the emergency “demands gestures of solidarity”

Criminal justice rejected the request of a Brazilian citizen residing in the city of Buenos Aires to leave his fortieth birthday in a hotel for having returned from a country with a high risk of coronavirus transmission to continue isolation at home. The request was rejected and the judge of the case criticized it harshly: it not only puts the rest of the people at risk but also made a “Misguided and reckless pose in times of an unusual and dramatic emergency that requires gestures of solidarity and prudence to all who have chosen to inhabit the national soil.”

This is the case of Leonardo Zanon Rossi Dos Santos, 35-year-old Brazilian who lives in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Santa Rita. On Saturday, he arrived at the Ezeiza airport on a flight from Brazil that had started in Ethiopia. He stayed at the “Las Américas” hotel to comply with the quarantine for those who come from countries at risk of transmission of the virus.

But two days after being in the hotel, Rossi Dos Santos asked to continue the forty in his house, where he said that his wife is and was going to be more comfortable and with better food because he is a vegetarian, according to the habeas corpus that he presented in the justice and whose data accessed Infobae.

The man, with permanent residence in Argentina since October 2016, said that he was taken to the hotel against his will along with the rest of the passengers and that he is in a forced accommodation that is not contemplated in the provisions that the national government took.

The investigating judge Mariano Iturralde He explained that the government of the city of Buenos Aires issued the “Protocol for the management of asymptomatic individuals from abroad”. These are sanitary measures for people who return to the country from high-risk places – such as Brazil -, who live in the city and do not have symptoms of coronavirus. In these cases, they are housed in city hotels to spend the 14 days of isolation established by the protocol. They stay there because they have no symptoms and thus leave hospital beds for those who do need them.

“The current accommodation of Dos Santos in the hotel that was assigned to him is due to an exceptional situation that has been arranged by the competent officials of the GCBA in the legitimate exercise of their functions, as a local health authority, with the laudable purpose of enforcing fully the DNU issued by the National Executive Power to contain and control the spread of the pandemic that attacks the world “, the magistrate resolved in his ruling last night.

He said that he was part of the “exceptional flights that have benefited him greatly by allowing him to return to the country despite the emergency situation that affects all its inhabitants” when international flights are suspended and that the people who accept them are “subjected to the preventive measures established by the health authority ”.

The judge pointed out that Rossi Dos Santos suffers “a very slight affectation of individual rights” that “must be tolerated and accepted by the plaintiff, even if it is not for solidarity with his fellow men.”

But also the magistrate marked the conditions in which he is isolated. “Note that the citizen of our sister country, was transferred to a luxurious hotel in the Recoleta neighborhood, where in addition to being offered accommodation at the expense of the taxpayers of this city, they have gone to the detail of supplying them with a suitable vegetarian diet at your request; all this in the framework of an unprecedented health emergency ”Iturralde said.

And he added: “It seems that Rossi Dos Santos has not internalized that having transited through a country of risk, if his obstinate claim was granted and he was taken home, he could eventually infect his partner and thus -even despite the restrictions in force- spreading a serious disease that puts the entire population and the Argentine health system in check. ”

“It is completely wrong, in this context of health emergency in which resources are limited, to preach that the individual rights of resident Rossi Dos Santos have been arbitrarily restricted, when for the moment the only way to combat the pandemic is the strict isolation that it has been imposed on the named -under the regime that their particular situation deserves- and the rest of the population, “the judge concluded.

Not only was the request to go home rejected, but the magistrate imposed the costs of the process on Rossi Dos Santos. This means that you will have to pay all the expenses incurred by the process of the case.. “He has not had a plausible reason to litigate, meanwhile, the health emergency situation and the reasonable reasons why he should comply with the isolation in question under a special modality due to his particular situation, far from understanding the reasonable measures dictated by the authority to prevent the spread of the pandemic that plagues the world, he chose to undertake this ill-advised and reckless proposal in times of an unusual and dramatic emergency that demands gestures of solidarity and prudence to all who have chosen to inhabit the national soil ” she scolded him.