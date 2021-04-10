He buys his nephew the ticket with which he won the lottery and demands part of the prize

Much controversy has caused a story posted on Reddit, where a woman exposed the lawsuit she currently has with one of her nephews, which he accuses of being abusive and unfair, since he considers that If it had not been for her, he would not have won the lottery, and therefore now he has claimed part of the prize.

In her publication, the woman began by explaining that due to the coronavirus pandemic, has had a very difficult year in economic matters, Well, he lost his job and therefore has no money to pay his bills and some debts.

Despite this, at the beginning of March, he assures that he made a great effort to gather un little money to give one of his nephews a birthday present, and the only thing he could afford was a couple of lottery tickets.

To the surprise of her and the young man, her gift turned out to be perfect, as the birthday boy won a juicy lottery prize, which although he did not reveal the amount, he did indicate that it was a 5-digit figure.

Although he was happy for his nephew, the truth is that The woman thought that he did not need the money so much, because his parents have a good economic situation and also, he already has a university fund, so he does not have to worry about paying for things for his studies.

So this chick found it easy contacting his sister to ask if it was possible for her son to share three-quarters of his lottery prize with her.

“He asked me if I was serious. I said that I felt that I was being very generous because I really need everything, “wrote the woman, who explained that her sister hung up the call and then, when she asked her nephew directly, he blocked her.

The story of this woman has caused controversy because although some consider that her nephew could be generous with her and more because of the economic situation she is going through, others consider that he has the right not to share anything with her because the bills were a birthday gift.

And you, what do you think about this case?

