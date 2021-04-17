He buys a sack and inside he discovers a terrifying message

The time has come to have to renovate your closet for different reasons, either because you want to do a radical makeover, or because you have a romance on the doorstep, or perhaps also because you are about to start a new job.

You do not always have the money to buy the clothes we want so much, so in those moments it is not a bad idea to resort to second-hand stores or sites, where you can find a wide offer in terms of type of clothing, styles , colors and sizes.

Precisely, A woman identified as JoAnn, from Florida, went to a store where they sold second-hand clothes and there she came across a red jacket that she loved.

JoAnn bought that blazer at the store that was also a charity in the same state, but when He checked inside and found the handwritten note pinned with a brief message: “Bury me in this red suit.”

(Photo: Facebook)

The jacket with printed details on the neck and pockets is in perfect condition, but it did not cease to generate some discomfort in its new owner. Therefore, he decided to turn to social networks to tell the story and, perhaps, find the family of the previous owner.

The publication quickly generated the attention of Internet users, who wondered why that last wish had not been fulfilled. Although some speculate that the family of the deceased did not see the note, others believe that it was a joke.

“Your family probably never saw the note. It’s hard to find ”and“ we don’t even know if the previous owner died. Perhaps, she gained or lost weight or decided to choose a new burial outfit “, were some of the messages that were shared in the publication.

The creepiest versions also circulated: “It’s very sad, watch out. The dead owner could chase you for her coat. I sure would, haha, “one person joked.

