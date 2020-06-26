For those who are car lovers, it may be the dream of their lives to be able to have a Lamborghini, and not just any, but a Huracan Spyder.

It may take many years of savings and sacrifice for you to get a vehicle like this, so it is very likely that these luxury cars end up in the garage to avoid having a mishap with them.

However, a sad story happened to an English man, who a few days ago went to a car agency to purchase precisely a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder in black, which costs about $ 280,000 dollars, and 20 minutes after buying it, he suffered a road accident.

It turns out that the driver, happy about his acquisition, was returning to his house, driving on the road, at about 140 km / h, when suddenly, the car had a mechanical failure that caused him to have to brake hard, causing a motorcycle that came behind him ended up hitting the car, causing irreparable damage.

M1 Ossett today – It’s only a car! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried pic.twitter.com/S1f9YEQGcD – WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) June 24, 2020

“It’s just a car! But this time, a new 20-minute Lamborghini, ”wrote the Yorkshire Police on Twitter, also sharing photos that show how the car looked after the impact. It is unknown whether people were injured in the accident.