The latest figures in the UK are alarming: there are 124,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 14,000 deaths. It is under this scenario that the concern of the Prince William, in command of the fight against viral disease. And the rumor so feared that the Duke of Cambridge was in suspense is the health of his grandparents.

Queen Elizabeth and Duke Philip of Edinburgh have been confined to Windsor Castle since quarantine began across the UK. The grandparents of Prince William They are very old: the Queen turns 94 and the Duke will be 99 next June.

The concern of the Prince William It is focused on both, but unlike Queen Elizabeth, the Duke stayed away from any public appearance and in the last hours he broke a three-year silence that brought a breeze of relief to his grandson and all the members of the Royal Family .

“I must admit that at first I was quite concerned,” was the phrase with which he recognized the Prince William concerning his grandparents. “We do everything we can to make sure they are isolated and protected,” he added during a historic interview with the BBC last Friday.

In line with the desire of the Prince WilliamThe Duke of Edinburgh spoke from Windsor Castle to where he had been rushed by helicopter, integrating the risk groups for the worldwide pandemic, which has one of the highest figures in the United Kingdom.

Retired since the summer of 2017, the grandfather of Prince William This morning he joined the chain of messages of support for the team of sanitarians who are fighting the expansion of the coronavirus: close to his 99th birthday, the husband of Queen Elizabeth surprised both his own and strangers.

“I want to acknowledge the vital and urgent work that many are doing from the medical and scientific professions, and from universities and research centers, to appease the pandemic and protect us from COVID-19,” the Duke of Edinburgh, grandfather of Prince William.

“I want to thank the workers in those essential sectors that allow our lives to continue; the staff and volunteers who work producing and distributing food, those who keep the postal and courier service running, and those who make it possible for garbage to continue being collected, “he added in words celebrated by the Prince William, And the British people, of course, always pending the health of the prince consort and His Majesty.

