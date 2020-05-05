During confinement, time must be spent at home. Many people spend watching television series, doing crafts, playing video games, cleaning the house … John Brayshaw came up with start fixing the garden of your house from Heckmondwike in the UK. And found a motorized treasure from 60 years ago.

According to Noelia López in Auto Bild, John Brayshaw had bought the house only six months before, so he had not yet started to work in the garden. Taking advantage of the days off from confinement, he began to remove weeds, and digging a few inches deep, he found a rusty metal object.

There have been cases of people who have found their ancestors’ buried silverware, a gun, or a safe with money in the garden. But what is not so common is to find … a 60-year-old car buried underground:

Gardener is left stunned after digging up a 1950s #Ford Popular car. Read more> https://t.co/RhkVt18vCz pic.twitter.com/4PB07xMWLr – Marshall Motor Group 🌈 (@MarshallGroup) April 10, 2020

Is about a 1953 Ford Popular, affectionately known by the name of Ford Pop, One of the most popular vehicles in the UK after World War II.

The Ford Popular went on sale between 1953 and 1962. British-made, it was the cheapest Ford of the time, so became the best seller after World War II, where the economy of the families was under minimums. Curiously, the first models of Ford Escort and Ford Fiesta are based on their design.

The Ford Popular that John Brayshaw has found buried in his garden is the 1953 model. It is complete, even with the license plate and the motor, but it does not have wheels. Unfortunately it is completely rusted, with corroded metal, so it is unrecoverable.

Now he has set out to discover why someone decided to bury the car in the garden, something that is very unusual. The fact that the wheels are missing suggests that it was abandoned for some time, and perhaps it was very expensive to move it to take it to the junkyard, so they decided to bury it.