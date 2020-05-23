Friday May 22, 2020

In the Derby of the capital of Germany, Hertha Berlin overwhelmingly prevailed over its rivals in the Union. With this result, Hertha is consolidated in the tenth position of the Bundesliga, approaching the European positions, while Union Berlin was in twelfth place.

This Friday the 27th of the Bundesliga began, a competition that after its return last week has taken the eyes of the entire world of football. The ones in charge of inaugurating this new weekend of matches were the two great rivals of the city of Berlin. Hertha received their neighbors from Unión Berlin, winning by a 4-0 win.

The game was dominated from start to finish by Hertha, who from the beginning showed himself to be superior and controlled the game as he pleased. Throughout the first half there were at least 4 chances for the home side to open the scoring, but goalkeeper Glikiewicz was always sure to contain the attacks against his goal.

The goals had to wait until the second half in the Berlin Derby. The first goal came quickly, after Plattenhardt sent a cross from the left that was powerfully headed by Ibisevic (51 ’). In less than a minute, Hertha scored again, this time thanks to Lukebakio (52 ’), who managed to leave goalkeeper Glikiewicz behind and scored on empty goal.

Hertha’s flurry of goals did not stop there, as Matheus Cunha (61 ’) would score the third conquest for the locals, after a play in the area that received a poor response from the Union Berlin defense. The fourth goal had to wait a little longer, until defender Boyata (77 ’) easily headed a corner kick, with which they ended the match.

With this result, Hertha Berlin established itself in tenth place in the table with 34 points, taking a closer look at the last spot that gives access to the Europa League. For its part, Union Berlin was stagnant in 12th place with 30 points, away from the decline, but also from the competitive area of ​​the Bundesliga.

The schedule for Hertha Berlin will face them next Wednesday, May 27, as a visit against RB Leipzig, a match to be played at 12:30 pm in our country. That same day the Union Berlin will have to receive Mainz, at 14:30 hours in Chile.