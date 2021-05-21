He beat his nephew to death for having “stolen” his girlfriend

If by itself family disputes They are already complicated and painful in themselves, problems of this nature become even more serious and dangerous if issues of the heart are intermingled, since they can have fatal consequences.

Great drama is the one who is suffering a family originally from Santa Catarina, in Puebla, after a boy of only 13 years of age lost his life due to the terrible blows that one of his uncles apparently inflicted on him.

The minor had been reported missing for a couple of days and colleagues from the water purifier where he worked were the ones who found his body and quickly notified both the police and the boy’s parents.

The mother went to identify the body of the minor and there she declared that before disappearing, her son called her by phone to comment that 2 subjects were following him.

One of the main hypotheses in this case, which is already being investigated by the police, is that The cause of the death of the adolescent could be one of his uncles, another young man of 20, who threatened him with death for “stealing” his girlfriend.

Relatives of both boys indicated that the uncle lived with a 14-year-old girl, who left him a few days ago to start a love relationship with the deceased today.

This would have triggered a lawsuit between the two, which caused Juan, as the dead minor was identified, had to go live elsewhere, along with his girlfriend, in order to protect himself from his uncle’s threats.

