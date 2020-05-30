Lyft is the eternal second – in car sharing services – but at least it does not face the problems of its rival, Uber, regarding the treatment with its employees (accusations of mistreatment and abuse of women) as well as with its drivers.

In any case, Lyft is also worth millions, and by opposition has a reputation for being the friendly version of Uber.

“We had a competitor who wanted to take us out of the business with capital,” John Zimmer, co-founder and president of the company, told the Business Insider, referring to Uber (not to mention them). “Three years ago, when they had 30 times our capital, they used that capital to give incentives to drivers and passengers not to use our services. It was hard.”

Additionally, Zimmer claimed he got rich because he didn’t care about money and survived the difficult first six months of his startup living in an office-like apartment (six desks in two rooms, plus a sofa bed) and home at the same time. , along with the other co-founder, Logan Green. And then she moved into an apartment of a family friend to save her rent. Green, meanwhile, continued to live in the department / office until they had the money to move the company to real offices.

Lyft co-founder Zimmer also recalled that he lived all that time eating frozen food from the popular Trader Joe’s supermarket.