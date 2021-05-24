He asks the name of a store that makes sushi and the owner intervenes with an anthological answer

A customer’s question on Facebook. (Photo: FACEBOOK)

There are good answers and colossal answers. And to this last group undoubtedly belongs the answer that a store owner has given to a customer who asked what his store was called.

Everything has happened in a Facebook group focused on dealing with issues in the Alameda de Osuna neighborhood in Madrid. A user has come to ask for help. He had seen that in that store in question they made sushi and, since he was interested, he took a photo of the poster on the wall.

The problem? He did not realize that the image did not show the number of the business to call and place an order and the address did not appear.

Several neighbors in the area rushed to help and tell the user where the store he was looking for was. And one of the neighbors warned: “I think I remember that they no longer make sushi even though they keep the sign.”

The doubts were completely cleared when the owner of the store himself responded in the group. And he did it in a memorable way. Unbeatable. Colossal: “We no longer do susi. Because the poster covers the sun, that’s why I still have it ”.

The owner’s response. (Photo: FACEBOOK)

The response has generated reactions like these:

We would love for you to make sushi again. Maybe you could do it on request, think about it and see if it interests you. Thanks.

hahaha the best answer! Thank you

I’ll download you a poster for the sun

Idoloooooo !!!!!!

I’m your fan !!!

crack

