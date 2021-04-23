He appeared swimming naked in Kendall Jenner’s pool, and a judge dictates five years of restraint for this stalker

If a few days ago Kendall Jenner could breathe a little easier after a judge issued a restraining order against a man who, in addition to loitering around his Los Angeles mansion, He had bought a firearm with the supposed intention of firing it, now the model has received other good news from the judicial system. And it is that the individual who came to sneak into his home last month to, among other things, swim naked in his pool, Shaquan King, tHe will have to stay away from the star and his mother, Kris Jenner, for a period of five years.

This is the decision that a California magistrate has made after the celebrity’s legal team filed the corresponding request shortly after the events occurred. More specifically, the intruder will not be able to get within 100 yards (91 meters) of the catwalk star and his famous mother, a measure that extends to their real estate, their workplaces and even to your vehicles independently whether or not they are present. Likewise, this protection order strictly prohibits any type of telematic contact with the victims, which also includes the celebrity’s little sister, Kylie Jenner, after King was arrested shortly after when he was spotted wandering very close to his living place.

According to the police report that was published at the time, it was the members of the mansion’s security personnel who detected the stalker enjoying a refreshing swim in the compound’s swimming pool. In a matter of a few minutes, the aforementioned King was finally arrested by the police and, after spending about six hours in the cells of the police station, he was released on charges. A day and a half later, the defendant was arrested again, this time in relation to Kylie, and therefore has had to testify before the judge to answer for the crimes of harassment and trespassing.

