Everyone who has been in a relationship knows that fights, once in a while they are also part of the dynamic.

And now, a tweet in which a girl told how her boyfriend went viral on social networks he asked for forgiveness with a Google phrase.

“Reasons why we say that men are basic“User Carolina shared on her Twitter account.

The girl showed a conversation in which you see how her boyfriend asks for forgiveness after what appears to be an argument; same that went viral.

In the screenshots you can see the phrase with which the man offers an apology to his partner, but it is even poorly written; so it shows that he just copied and pasted.

Carolina did the exercise of looking for the phrase on google and found a page dedicated to this type of “apology”, for which she was even more upset.

Reasons why we say that men are basic pic.twitter.com/OAqkybVgWE – carolina (@carobarretob) May 21, 2020

As expected, the networks reacted to this stumbling block and even shared similar experiences.

“What if it was the page that was copied from the message of the pana?”, “… or the pana is a poet and editor of the page … no one knows, cases have been seen”, “I have a friend who was looking for the phrases in Mandarin and translated them so that this would not happen to him ”, they commented with mockery on networks.

Hahahaha I admit it once years ago I wrote a complete letter with phrases from various songs and I thought it was the best… Never again 😆 – Alejandro (@leonalexm) May 21, 2020

