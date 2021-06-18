“He and ten more will play”

06/18/2021 at 3:22 PM CEST

Luis Enrique is very clear that, in a tournament like the Eurocup, the group management It’s very important. The Spanish coach has attended ‘Deportes Cuatro’ the day before the ‘Roja’ match against Poland and has made it very clear that Álvaro Morata will be the starter again. The Asturian coach has praised the Madrid striker and has valued him beyond his mistakes in front of goal.

“I have told him to keep doing the same and giving us everything he brings us in attack and defense. Tomorrow we will go out with Morata and ten more& rdquor ;, has declared Luis Enrique, that this afternoon he will appear before the media at a press conference and will have the opportunity to analyze in more detail the current situation of the Spanish team, which this Friday received with open arms a Sergio Busquets who already has overcome the coronavirus.

‘Lucho’ has also been asked about the whistles of the fans in the debut of the ‘Roja’ in the Eurocopa. He has responded with a clear and concise message to the Spanish followers: “I would say to them: ‘Whistle to the maximum, to the coach and whoever you want, only if you see apathy and that we don’t feel like running’ & rdquor;. In this way, Luis Enrique has indirectly asked that the fans who have the opportunity to see the game against Poland live, from the Cartuja, support the team if they see that the players are leaving everything on the pitch.