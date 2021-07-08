He accused his rival of playing the injured

Prior to Sunday rest in Wimbledon there was a Saturday of fury in women’s tennis. Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko crossed paths ugly and the first accused the second of playing the injured. Learn the details of this unusual dispute in the English Grand Slam.

After one set per side, the Aussie quickly went 4-0, at which point the champion of Roland Garros 2017 asked for a doctor. Tomljanovic did not believe it and thought that his rival was trying to put a pause to the duel. But not only did he think it, he said it too.

Ajla Tomljanovic had a spicy duel.

She approached the chair umpire and said: “You know he’s lying, right? We all know. Are you taking into consideration that it looked good for an hour and a half? And now he says he has an injury ”. Ostapenko said nothing and as soon as he returned to the court he broke his rival’s serve. Likewise, this did not reach him and he lost 4-6, 6-4 and 6-2.

After the game, they crossed paths once more. “If you think I’m lying, you can talk to the physio. Your behavior is terrible. You have zero respect. Never had an injury? Too bad, so bad … “, said Ostapenko. Tomljanovic left it behind when he replied:” I hope you feel better. “

Jelena Ostepenko said she was injured.

The confrontation continued at post-game press conferences. “She can’t say anything about my injury, because she doesn’t know anything. It has been very disrespectful, because any tennis player can be injured. You can’t say anything unless it’s my physio or the doctor. You can’t call me a liar in front of everyone. She is the player with the worst behavior on the entire circuit. That you are winning does not give you the right to do what you want. If I had been at 50% I would have wonOstapenko assured.

What did the winner say? “I’ve been in situations where players use that medical timeout to take their opponent out, usually when they are losing badly and when the game was nearing the end. She can tell she was sorry. I don’t think it was. There was nothing wrong with her throughout the game, but then why at 0-4 does she call the physio?“, answered.

This is hardly left in a single round. We will have to see what will happen in the next …

