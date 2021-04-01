HDR, guide to high dynamic range content on displays

HDR (High Dynamic Range) is a technology that is gaining ground in our electronic devices and you will see it promoted both in products that are capable of recreating it such as photographic or video cameras, or those where content is represented such as display screens . You will know it as high dynamic range translated by its acronym in English and has the objective of obtaining images (still or in motion) as close to the real world as possible.

The human eye is the basis of the sense of sight and basically works by transforming the light energy it receives into electrical signals that it sends to the brain. Like other organs of our blessed nature, its operation is fantastic since, for what concerns us in this article, is able to adapt to any light condition to offer full dynamic range while maintaining colors and contrast. There is no machine with such advanced capabilities, but there are techniques that try to get closer to that reality. That is precisely the objective with which we are concerned.

This technology is nothing new since attempts at high dynamic range photography have been known since 1850 using several exposures, the only thing that the geniuses of the time could use due to their enormous technical limitations. As early as the 1930s and 40s they were improved using the same initial idea, several layers of exposed film to achieve a single final image that reflected the changes in light that are perceptible to the human eye.

The era of computer graphics that began in the 1980s was a before and after, while the increased processing capacity of today’s computers has allowed them to unfold their potential. Medical research on the functioning of the human eye and new techniques such as tone mapping have done the rest to achieve digital images that are close to reality.

The objective is the commented one. Achieve images that are as authentic as possible. To do this, HDR devices use wider color gamuts, brighter areas of light, and darker blacks for shadows. All of this, along with more balanced contrast ratios, makes images look more realistic and accurate, closer to what the human eye would see in the real world.

HDR formats on displays

In terms of screens there are three main formats, HDR10, HDR + and Dolby Vision. These media profiles apply both to how the content is recorded or rendered and to the ability to display it on the screens that support it and that are the protagonists of this article. Although they all aim at the same thing, show more realistic images, they have different requirements, specifications and properties, and their results are quite different.

The essential criteria that define the different profiles are related to the quality of the image. The following table is simple, but it puts us in a comparative situation for each of these criteria that we are going to review.

Bit depth. In general, computer monitors, laptop screens, televisions and the rest, including those of smartphones, use 8-bit colors. This allows them to display 16.7 million colors. HDR displays increase the depth to 10 or 12 bits, allowing them to display 1,070 and 68,700 million colors, respectively. For a display to qualify as HDR10 and HDR10 + it must display 10-bit color depth, while Dolby Vision supports 12-bit. We do not know of any consumer display with 12 bits, so the 10 bits

Maximum brightness. It is the minimum amount of maximum luminance that a screen can achieve with HDR. In order for screens to display dynamic range images, they need higher brightness levels than normal screens, SDRs (low dynamic range). The maximum brightness is measured in cd / m² and for HDR it has to be at least 400 cd / m². Everything you see below, forget it, it won’t be able to deliver high dynamic range images.

Maximum black brightness. To get close to reality, in addition to a high luminance peak for bright image areas, they must also be able to display dark areas using very dark blacks. That’s where this parameter comes in. Typical values ​​for this attribute are less than 0.4 cd / m², but there is no requirement for HDR protocols. However, the DisplayHDR standard proposed by VESA and which we will talk about later, does have specific values ​​and considers that any screen that can display blacks with a brightness lower than 0.0005 cd / m² is considered True Black.

Tone mapping. Content created with HDR, such as movies or games, has much higher brightness values ​​than what a consumer screen can display. Some sequences in a movie easily exceed 1,000 cd / m², but then how do you handle it on a lower level screen? Here is another of the techniques currently used, tone mapping, which uses algorithms to reduce the brightness of the filmed content to suit the maximum that the screen can display. In this scenario, values ​​such as contrast suffer, although the screens continue to show more and better details than the SDRs.

Metadata. The content created with HDR stores information in a metadata. The devices use them in their reproduction to correctly decode the content. The problem is that not all formats use the same type of metadata. HDR10 uses static metadata, which means that the settings applied to how content is displayed is the same from start to finish. HDR10 + and Dolby Vision use dynamic metadata, which means that the displayed images can be adjusted on the fly, using different ranges of brightness in different scenes, or even for each frame of a video.

HLG. Hybrid Log Gamma and represents an HDR standard that allows content distributors such as television companies to offer television content in both SDR and HDR using a single broadcast. When that transmission reaches the television or monitor, the content is displayed on one of them, depending on the support of the screen.

VESA HDR: DisplayHDR

It is the standard proposed by the international association of manufacturers of electronics VESA to handle the HDR in display screens. It is connected with the formats that we saw previously, but they are different and what VESA does is certify a minimum performance level that guarantees the quality in the delivery of the content of high dynamic range and differentiate them from the typical SDR (standard dynamic range).

The association includes all major manufacturers of screens, PCs, related components such as graphics chips or operating systems such as Microsoft, so it is a good reference when purchasing devices and thus protecting users from misleading advertising. that is not lacking in technological marketing. The association has defined the DisplayHDR certifications by tiers and the following image shows their main characteristics.

DisplayHDR 400

It is the absolute minimum to achieve dynamic range certification and matches the HDR10 format in requiring a brightness of 400 nits. Anything below that luminance level is not HDR. As far as the color gamut demands the red-green-blue (sRGB) standard, with a luminance of black levels of only 0.4 cd / m2. This is the entry level in monitors and the most used in laptop screens.

DisplayHDR 600

The next level calls for a minimum of 600 nits of brightness. In addition, it lowers the luminance of black levels to only 0.1 cd / m2 which will be especially noticeable in the contrast. It includes a wider color gamut (WCG), expanding the color spectrum through backlighting and using local dimming zones to divide the monitor’s backlight and illuminate it differently depending on the image displayed on the screen.

DisplayHDR 1000

For those looking for the most realistic and spectacular images, it improves the brightness level of the previous one up to 1000 nits and the luminance of black levels to just 0.05 cd / m2. Like the previous one, it includes areas of local dimming but with many more areas of variable brightness.

Those named are the most important and recognizable levels of the standard, but there are other intermediate levels between them and those that add true blacks. More recently other levels have been proposed such as DisplayHDR 1400 than the rest line with more brightness and less luminance in black levels.

HDR in Windows 10

The operating system that leads the computer desktop offers support for high dynamic range content and in the most recent versions of the system you can see it defined as Windows HD Color. The objective is the commented one. Support enhanced brightness and color functions compared to traditional standard dynamic range or SDR content.

It must be said that Windows 10 really only supports up to the HDR10 format and there is still a long way to go to improve, but Microsoft is on it for what we will see later. The system can display high dynamic range content in photos, videos and games as long as the hardware (graphics card) and the monitor allow it.

Enabling it is very simple from the Configuration> Display> Windows HD Color tool, and includes HDR support, enabling video streaming of this content and using WCG applications.

Games in Windows 10

It is surely the most interesting for a consumer and last month we had news in the latest Insiders test version corresponding to the fall version Windows 10 21H2 and it deals with the support for Auto HDR in games.

This implementation of Auto HDR is, broadly speaking, the same that we can find Xbox Series, and as in it, what it does is allow to enjoy this content in games even though they have not been developed counting on this technology, as long as they are based on Direct X 11 or Direct X 12.

It’s not a true HDR, but it is an approach and Microsoft promises more colorful and vibrant PC games, and even older titles that weren’t built for high dynamic range in mind will receive this upgrade. Up to 1,000 that could be compatible.

We hope this approach to a technology that is gaining ground in our electronic devices will be useful to you and that you will see massively promoted (not always as real as it promises). The human eye is unattainable, but it is the closest thing to the real world that we can get in digital images.