HDE Amazon Exercise Dress Sale 2021 – 50% Amazon Exercise Dress

If the past year or so has taught me anything, it’s that athletic clothes have stepped their game up. Every athleisure lover already knows this, but to me — a person who has been wearing the same pair of sweatpants for five years — the revelation has come as quite a happy surprise.

The activewear market is filled with matching sets that feel more Instagram model-esque than 9 am Pilates, tennis skirts that are practically too cute to sweat in on the court, and running sneakers that look just as cute at boot camp as they do with a dress and cocktail. But, the latest item to catch my eye has been the cult-favorite exercise dress. In the past several months, my closet has quickly filled up with them, but my bank account started to take a hit — until I found Amazon’s best-selling exercise dress ($ 35, Amazon).

The all-in-one outfit is equal parts sporty and cute. The built-in biker shorts mean you can hit the park in it without fear of accidental flashing on a windy day, but the flattering silhouette also makes it a great fit to pair with some cute wedges for a fun daytime look.

Amazon’s take on the cult-favorite exercise dress has the same features as some * fancier * brands, from its supportive racerback fit to the built-in biker shorts with secret pockets. While it doesn’t come with a built-in bra, the dual-layered compressive fabric in the bust area provides enough support to forgo a bra if you require minimal support.

The best part is that even though this is just $ 35, it doesn’t skimp on quality. Just like its pricier counterparts, it’s made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking material that’s ideal for the upcoming sweaty summer days. Available in sizes XS through XL in five colors, it’s a summer must-have for everything from picnics to beach days and happy hours in between.

Exercise dress fanatics know that some versions of this Insta-famous dress can retail for more than $ 100. This Amazon bestselling dress starts at $ 35, and it’s just as amazing as some of the more expensive versions of the dress currently hanging in my wardrobe. All variations of the dress are currently in stock (score!), But with a dupe this cheap, it won’t be for long.

