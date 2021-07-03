HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ series begins filming

Filming on HBO’s The Last of Us series is underway. After confirming its cast, the expected content entered the filming phase this week. Gabriel Luna, who will play Tommy, shared a photo from the set accompanied by other actors such as Pedro Pascal and Nico Parker. According to information from Collider, HBO chose Calgary, in Canada, to record the long-awaited series.

Although still it’s too early to talk about the premiere date, The truth is that the image conveys tranquility about the development of The Last of Us. And it is that, in times of pandemic, the production companies have encountered some obstacles to film their productions. Not only because of health measures, but also because the work schedules of certain actors were altered after the suspension of activities in 2020.

Fortunately, it seems that with The Last of Us everything is going according to plan. Just last March we informed you that the series, whose story will be based on that of the video game, will take some creative liberties in visual terms. For example: the clothes that Joel and Ellie will wear will not be the same as in the game. However, in the narrative field retain the fundamental elements that made the Naughty Dog title triumph.

On the other hand, The Last of Us showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann had to do some dialog settings. Why? Clearly, to create a television adaptation, it was necessary to alter the conversations we saw in the video game. After all, they are productions that offer very different experiences. “Sometimes they stay quite close [a los diálogos del videojuego]. Others deviate a lot to achieve a better result because we are dealing with a different medium, “said Druckmann.

The cast of The Last of Us series is made up, so far, by Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Nico Parker (Sarah) and Merle Dandridge (Marlene). The script was the responsibility of the aforementioned Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The former is known for being the showrunner of the acclaimed Chernobyl, while Druckmann is one of the masterminds behind the game. He also currently serves as co-president of Naughty Dog.

Also in Ezanime.net