HBO’s Parasite Series will not be a remake – Tomatazos

One of the few tastes that 2020 gave us was the victory of Parasites – 100%, by Korean Bong Joon-ho, for Best Picture at the Oscars. Not long after the film became a sensation, HBO snapped up the rights to a series based on the film. Little more than a year later, the screenwriter Adam McKay reveals that we can rest assured that it will not be simply a remake.

Don’t Miss: Bong Joon-ho Talks About Current Asian Hate And Asks Filmmakers To Portray That Reality

In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director and screenwriter Adam McKay, who will be in charge of the series of Parasites next to Bong joon-ho, explained that he always worked hand in hand with the award-winning director and that the show will not be simply an American version of the film, but rather a side story set in the same world in which the Kim family adventure takes place:

We are having the best time. We are preparing an incredible writers room. We basically delineated the series with director Bong and I during the quarantine, with him supervising. It is an original series. It is set in the same universe as the movie, but it is an original story that lives in that same world.

This is sure to be a relief to those who were concerned that the series would only be a way to exploit the success of the film. Now the interesting thing will be to see how it relates to the original story in which a poor family infiltrates the home of a wealthier one before uncovering a wicked secret about the former housekeeper whom they kick out of their job.

She is just the character of the original domestic worker, played by Lee Jung Eun, one of those that Bong had pointed out as the ones he would like to explore in a series. The director explained at the time that he had many ideas that did not fit into the film for reasons of time, but that could be expanded into a longer format such as a television show.

We recommend: Parasites breaks records in its streaming debut

In addition to the story of that character, something that is barely mentioned in the film, is the story of the American architect who designed the house and its peculiar secret basement. That could perhaps be a subplot of the film that we could see in the series and that would help to deepen the themes of the film. For now, we just have to wait for more information to be revealed. From McKay’s statement the scripts appear to be being developed.

The Parasite Series – 100% does not yet have a release date. Although Mark Ruffalo was said to be in talks for a role, HBO denied it. At the moment, it seems that only the script for the first episode is finished, so depending on how soon the rest of the material remains, we could hear more news, now official, about the cast in the following months. Until then, if they haven’t already, they can watch the movie on Netflix, where it’s available.

Continue reading: Hulu responds to trolls who want English dubbing of Parasites