HBO Your Free Content Without Subscription Will End Soon Take Advantage | Instagram

Thanks to the American subscription television channel HBO for this quarantine We will be able to see their content for free without having to subscribe, but you should take advantage of this because the offer will expire soon.

Although in some countries the pandemic seems to have decreased somewhat, in most countries families are at home. unable to leave by order of their respective governments in order not to get infected.

That is why several companies in the digital bouquet They have shown solidarity with society and give us the opportunity to enjoy the content they offer. In this case, HBO joins this type of support.

It may interest you: HBO will premiere Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Brad Pitt and DiCaprio on their cable channel

As a Mexican saying would say “Everything good ends” so you should take advantage to enjoy this month of April because at the end of it the offer will expire.

The premium signal will offer its contents at no cost and above all without the need to subscribe, on the page and in the application HBO GO and on the site web hbolatam.com It was through a press release that they gave the data in question.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Every week new titles will be added, some of them are: Sex and the City Y The Sopranos, which are considered blockbusters.

Thanks to this support, it will be possible that at the end of the HBO quarantine, million subscriptions well to stay happy With your content it won’t come as a surprise that people want to have continued access to view your preferred content.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Although there are already several digital content platforms you can have more than one, although sometimes you could have a preferred one, each one has interesting content For each member of the family and the companies they dispute to be the spoiled of the family.

At the moment there is nothing more to thank HBO for the action of giving us part of its content and being able to entertain ourselves a little in the refuge of our homes.

Read also: HBO prepares series of the video game The Last of Us

.