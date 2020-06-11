The streaming platform HBO Max removed the film “Gone with the Wind” from its catalog in the United States, after the 1939 film, one of the most popular and blockbusters of all time, has been criticized during years for offering an idealized view of slavery and perpetuating racist stereotypes.

The move coincides with the decision of other companies such as Disney, which avoided including on its new platform “Song of the South” – a controversial film since its premiere in 1946 – or the Paramount television network that canceled the program. reality show “Cops” starring policemen from the United States.

The withdrawal of “Gone with the Wind” comes a day after the Los Angeles Times published an opinion column, signed by John Ridley, requesting the measure because history “glorifies” slavery during the US Civil War, “ignores its horrors and perpetuates the most painful stereotypes for people of color”

The historical period on which the film is based, and the original novel, is a still controversial chapter in American society as the southern states wanted to proclaim independence by refusing to abolish slavery.

“Gone with the wind” was already pointed out in its time by activists such as the African-American screenwriter Carlton Moss, who criticized the stereotypical characterizations of black characters for being “lazy, clumsy, irresponsible” and showing a “radiant acceptance of slavery”.

When the African American actress Hattie McDaniel won the “Oscar” for her portrayal of a slave, she had to sit apart from her peers at the end of the room for racial segregation laws.

Other films that have been similarly noted are “The Birth of a Nation”, from 1915, and “Song of the South” (1946), deleted from the Disney catalog and focus of protests since On the day of its release, they accused her of ridiculing the black population and justifying slavery.

And more: “Little Britain”, which first aired in 2003, has been withdrawn from Netflix, BBC iPlayer and BritBox. First it was Netflix, on Friday, which also removed from its card “Come fly with me”, and on Monday it was done by British platforms, who argued the decision with these words: “Times have changed since it was first broadcast. The Matt Lucas and David Walliams series includes scenes where the actors wear makeup to embody characters from different ethnic backgrounds.