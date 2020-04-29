HBO to Launch Hellraiser Series and Produced by Halloween | INSTAGRAM

According to reports from the HBO platform, he is developing new content, this is the case of a television series based on Hellraises by Clive Barker, a horror series of which some main episodes will be directed by the well-known director of this genre David Gordon Green.

This event will mark the first appearance of the horror franchise on television, it should be noted that since 2012 efforts have been made to launch the series on the small screen.

According to various media, Green will direct the pilot and several more episodes at the start of the new series “Hellraiser”, which will be guided by veterinarians Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica, Daredevil) and Michael Dougherty (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Trick r ‘Treat).

“The idea is to create a high continuation and expansion of the well-established Hellraiser mythology. It is by no means a new version, but assumes that the past mythology is a fact,” the producers report.

Let’s highlight that the series will continue to focus on the Cenobite demons and their leader, Pinhead. Cenobites, as the site reminds us, “come from hell to harvest human souls and maintain the balance between good and evil.” There is an independent and unrelated Hellraiser movie still in development at Spyglass.

The “Hellraiser” franchise, inspired by Barker’s novel, “The Hellbound Heart”, covers 10 feature films, as well as many books, comics and even an unpublished video game, if you are a lover of the genre we recommend you enjoy the content.

The first Hellraiser movie was released in 1987, while the most recently released film was “Hellraiser: Judgment” in 2018. Well, the HBO series promises not to be left behind as it has Danny McBride and Roy Lee among its many executive producers.

You have to know that David Gordon Green is an American film director. He has also directed plays such as All the Real Girls and Snow Angels, as well as the thriller Undertow, Legacy of Violence, all of which he wrote or co-wrote.

The favorite work of his followers are those of genre terror or thriller, so it is expected that the production of the chapters of the series where he will participate will be of high quality and very good plot.

