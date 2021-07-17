HBO will launch three animated series based on ‘Game of Thrones’

The American television network HBO is working to produce three potential animated series, one of them announced since January, that take place in the fictional universe of the popular series’ Game of Thrones’, an adaptation of the fantasy novel ‘Song of Ice and Fire ‘by George RR Martin, according to information leaked to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the cited sources, the plot of one of the three projects would take place in the ‘Golden Empire of Yi Ti’, a fictional civilization inspired by imperial China that managed to rebuild itself after the Long Night.

Currently, little is known about this society, since in Martin’s novel he lives in a not very relevant island territory with which there are certain commercial relationships.