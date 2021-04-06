HBO will celebrate the tenth anniversary of Game of Thrones in April with unreleased videos and marathons – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

HBO will dedicate all of April to celebrating the tenth anniversary of the premiere of Game Of Thrones with a series of special products, more than 150 previously unreleased videos and themed chapter marathons.

The television platform announced this Monday the initiative “The Iron Anniversary”, which will serve as a commemoration of the first broadcast (on April 17, 2011) of the series with the most Emmy awards in history, which has become one of the world’s greatest phenomena the small screen.

As of this week, the HBO Max catalog includes a new panel with more than 150 videos of interviews, filming moments and other scenes never broadcast to date, said the company, which in turn prepares up to five sequels of the series that will begin to see the light in 2022.

In addition, on April 10, the television channel will broadcast a marathon – called “MaraThrone” – of the first season of the series, while the cast of fiction will support ten charitable causes with the viewing of the following chapters.

Likewise, HBO has prepared six different itineraries of the episodes to see Game Of Thrones according to different themes, from a journey through the best battles to the history of the Mother of Dragons.

Finally, the Mikkeller beer brand will launch a commemorative anniversary drink, among other special products such as new Funko figures and an imperial egg from Fabergé jewelry.

Source: However