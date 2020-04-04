HBO to Premiere Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Brad Pitt and DiCaprio on Their Cable Channel | INSTAGRAM

That’s right, this is the most recent and beloved production of Quentin Tarantino which will arrive this Saturday to the televisions of the users who have cable and have HBO, Once upon a time in Hollywood will come to entertain you.

This movie stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie and also has performances by legendary actors like Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Austin Butler and Luke Perry who recently lost his life.

The film is set in the 1960s, right at the end of the decade, in Los Angeles, California, focusing on the star of a Western television series Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who tries to adapt to the changes in the industry of television, because it evolved at that time and he wanted to continue on it.

His best friend and stunt double from action movies Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt, was also trying to fit in and be a hit in Hollywood.

While they were trying to adapt and excel, the two actors meet Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, an actress who had just married a film director.

The film is relatively new, it was released until the second half of 2019 and had very good reviews from experts.

Some have considered the film as very extravagant impressive and even shocking, emphasizing its production and filming, as it was worked excellently and used a very peculiar range of colors.

In fact, the film had two Oscars, the first for best supporting actor and the second for best production design, as well as three golden globes for best film, best supporting actor and best screenplay.

The film takes almost 3 hours, so in these moments of social distancing it could be a very good option to entertain yourself. It will become part of the HBO Go application catalog and also through its cable channel.

