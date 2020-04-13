Sex and the City 2 – UK Premiere – Inside Arrivals | Instagram

The Latin American subscription television channel HBO Signature will offer this week an extraordinary marathon of the famous Sex and the City series of his six seasons, from today until Friday.

This series has garnered 54 nominations and has won 7 emmy awards and 24 nominations and 8 awards at the Golden Globe.

It was released in the month of June of the year 1998 and tells the adventures of a group of four friends who live in New York City.

Since today, Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17, HBO will air a marathon of the iconic Sex and the City series on the Signature channel.

The story is downloaded in the book by writer Candace Bushnell and the series is created by film and television producer Darren Star.

It is worth mentioning that it was one of the first programs starring only women that exposed a glance on the s3xo and the contemporary relations.

The series features a prequel titled “The Carrie Diaries“, which focuses on Carrie’s high school years during the 1980s and her experiences as a fellow in New York City.

The success story also achieved get to the cinema in the year 2008 with his first film continuing the development of the terrible love story between Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big when proposing to him.

It was so successful and the entreaties of the followers that they continued with Sex and the city 2, where they show the luxurious vacation that Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda live in Abu Dhabi.

Currently rumor that there will be a third installment but unfortunately no agreement has yet been reached since Kim Cattrall does not want to participate in or retake her Samantha character.

It should be noted that all Seasons Sex and the city are also available on HBO GO for you to enjoy whenever you want.

.